Thailand Reports 10,630 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths

Thailand on Saturday (October 9) reported 10,630 new COVID-19 cases, 10,542 recoveries and 73 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,700,067 with 17,607 deaths.

The news comes as more than 57.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Thailand, the Public Health Ministry delivered another 500,000 doses of vaccine to Krabi to support the province-wide reopening to foreign tourists.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan and Krabi Governor Phutthiphong Sirimat attended a meeting to follow up on the COVID-19 situation in Krabi province and the progress of vaccination, as well as to prepare the province for opening up to tourists.

Krabi is among the first provinces marked for reopening by the government, which hoped to reduce the stagnation in the national economy by reopening various areas to international tourists. In Krabi.

