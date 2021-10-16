Thailand reports 10,648 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths

File photo: Reuters

Thailand on Saturday (October 16) reported 10,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10,794 recoveries and 82 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 10,794 recoveries

◼︎ 10,537 new infections

◼︎ 111 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,743,975

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,619,829

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,772,838 with 18,205 deaths.

The news comes as Thammasat University has entered into agreements with two private hospitals to procure seven million doses of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, to be distributed to a network of private hospitals.

The university has also contacted a vaccine institute in an eastern European country, with the help of the Thai embassy there, to seek the donation of 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine.

(Source: – Asean Now)

