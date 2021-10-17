Thailand Reports 10,863 New COVID-19 Cases, 10,383 Recoveries, 68 Deaths

Image: Reuters file photo

Thailand on Sunday reported 10,863 new COVID-19 cases, 10,383 recoveries and 68 more deaths.

The new cases continue the stabilizing trend of infections, which health officials say are the result of an acceleration of Thailand’s vaccination program in addition to the preventative measures put in place earlier this year.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of infections to more than 1.78 million while the total of recoveries stand at 1.65 million. There have been 18, 273 deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, more than 62 million vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand to date, with over 50 percent of the population having received at least one vaccine dose. Just over 34 percent of the population have received two doses.

Thailand is currently stepping up the vaccine rollout to students aged between 12 and 18 in a bid to resume in-class learning from November, which is when the second school term would typically begin.

Earlier the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it aims for 70 percent of the population to have received at least one vaccine dose by November, and 70 percent of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Last week, the CCSA announced an easing of restrictions of across Thailand.

The Thai government also confirmed its plan to waive quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign tourists from a number of countries deemed to be low risk.

(Source: – Asean Now)

