Thailand Reports 11,200 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 Deaths

Thailand on Thursday (October 7) reported 11,200 new COVID-19 cases, 10,087 recoveries and 113 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,649,434

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,524,431

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,678,297 with 17,418 deaths.

The news comes as The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported rising numbers of new COVID-19 infections in the South, triggering concern from the prime minister who has tasked the Ministry of Public Health to put a stop to the increase and contain the outbreak in 2 months.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the discovery of 1,922 new COVID-19 patients in a single day in the four southern border provinces of Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat and Yala has triggered worries about whether the number of infected persons in the area would continue to trend upward.

He said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha had expressed his concern over the development and had ordered Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit to visit the area to check on the situation.

(Source: – Asean Now)

