Thailand Reports 11,252 New COVID-19 Cases And 13,695 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (September 22) reported 11,252 new COVID-19 cases, 13,695 recoveries and 141 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,482,494

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,339,107

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,511,357 with 15,753 deaths.

The news comes as there has yet to be a decision on whether to extend Thailand’s nationwide State of Emergency, set to expire on September 30th, or whether the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will remain, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek told Thai PBS World on Tuesday.

Dr. Rachada’s confirmation followed a Government House press conference earlier Tuesday about amendments approved by the cabinet to the Communicable Diseases Act, which have led some local media to report that the frequently extended State of Emergency, in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19, will end on September 30th.

