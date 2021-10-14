Thailand Reports 11,276 New COVID-19 Cases And 112 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (October 14) reported 11,276 new COVID-19 cases, 10,407 recoveries and 112 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,751,704 with 18,029 deaths.

The news comes as The Department of Disease Control said there has yet to be any official report of adverse side-effects following COVID-19 vaccination in youth with the Pfizer vaccine, while urging younger people not to believe fake news circulating online.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has provided an update on the national inoculation campaign, particularly on the progress of vaccine rollout for younger people.

Thai health authorities earlier this month launched the vaccination drive among adolescents aged 12-18 years old, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being the only available vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for this age group.

(Source: – Asean Now)

