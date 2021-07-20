Thailand Reports 11,305 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 More Deaths



Picture: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Tuesday (July 20) reported 11,305 new COVID-19 cases and 80 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 10,710 new infections

● 595 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 426,475 with 3,502 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 397,612)

The news comes as Thailand’s COVID-19 task force on Monday called on people to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation record daily infection rates could roughly treble to reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario.

(Source : – Asean Now)

