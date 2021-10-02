Thailand Reports 11,375 New COVID-19 Cases And 87 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (October 2) reported 11,375 new COVID-19 cases, 13,127 recoveries and 87 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 13,127 recoveries

◼︎ 11,191 new infections

◼︎ 184 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,597,741

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,468,847

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,626,604 with 16,937 deaths.

The news comes as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has expressed concern over the increasing number of new infections in the southern provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla, while infections in Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces are steadily declining.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said today that 1,917 new infections had been recorded in the four southern border provinces in the past 24 hours, accounting for 17% all new cases nationwide, up from 15%, adding that severe cases and fatalities are also on the rise.

(Source: – Asean Now)

