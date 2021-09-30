Thailand Reports 11,646 New COVID-19 Cases And 107 More Deaths

Thailand on Thursday (September 30) reported 11,646 new COVID-19 cases, 10,887 recoveries and 107 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,603,475 with 16,727 deaths.

The news comes as the Public Health Ministry signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire 60 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine next year to be administered as booster shots.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, attended a ceremony together with representatives of AstraZeneca (Thailand) for the signing of the contract to acquire the 60 million doses of the vaccine to be used as the third and booster shots for people next year.

