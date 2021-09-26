Thailand Reports 12,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 125 More Deaths

Image: Reuters file photo

Thailand on Sunday recorded 12,353 new COVID-19 cases and 125 more fatalities from the pandemic in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

An additional 14,305 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic were reported, while 3,324 COVID-19 patients remained in a critical condition, health officials said.

Sunday’s figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 1.56 million and 16,268 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand has begun accelerating the vaccine roll-out as it aims to reopen more tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai, to fully vaccinated foreign visitors.

The reopening plan was postponed last week because the target regions’ vaccination rate was lower than the required 70 percent threshold. Plans for parts of the country to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists will go before the CCSA for approval later this week.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered more than 48 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with less than 25 percent of its total population having been fully vaccinated.

Also, on Friday, Thailand administered more than one million vaccines, the most vaccines administered in a single day since Thailand began its vaccination campaign.

The Thai government aims to inoculate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of this year.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...