Thailand Reports 13,182 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths, 8,751 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (February 9) reported 13,182 new COVID-19 cases, 8,751 recoveries and 24 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 13,043 Prisons: 139

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,571

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,531,051 with 22,344 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has issued new rules, which take effect on February 15th, limiting compensation claims by people infected with COVID-19. Patients who are symptomatic or who have mild symptoms being treated in hospital or in home isolation and are without doctor’s certificate stating the need for treatment in such facilities will not be covered by the medical care or compensation scheme.

Assistant OIC Secretary-General Apakorn Panlerd said that the new rule is in line with the Public Health Ministry’s guidelines for the care of people infected with COVID-19, as revised on January 4th, which has resulted in a change to the conditions covering claims.

(Source: – Asean Now

Like this: Like Loading...