Thailand Reports 13,576 New Covid Cases, New Death At Seven Week Low

A person receives the second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Kodang stadium in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Sunday (Sept 19) reported 13,576 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths – a seven week low in daily new fatalities.

The Public Health Ministry said 395 of the new cases were discovered among prison inmates.

A total of 12,492 people were discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Sunday’s new infections brings the total number of cases in Thailand to 1,476,477 with 15,363 deaths.

A total of 1,330,238 people have made a full recovery.

The news comes as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday said the decision to open up Bangkok is not final yet and that the capital and other destinations will only open for international travellers when they are deemed safe for local residents.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered around 43.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Approximately 20.4 percent of the total population of Thailand are fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA data.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said it is targeting at least 50 percent of the population to have received at one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of October.

Before the end of September, Thailand will be administering one million vaccine doses per day, the DDC chief Opas Karnkawinpong said.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...