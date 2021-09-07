Thailand Reports 13,821 New COVID-19 Cases And 241 More Deaths

File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Tuesday (September 7) reported 13,821 new COVID-19 cases, 16,737 recoveries and 241 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,308,343 with 13,283 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,279,480)

The news comes as Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin warned Monday that new infections, which have been slowing, may surge again in mid-October because of the easing of lockdown restrictions, unless members of the public keep their guard up.

Dr. Taweesin expressed concern over the sight of many people crowding at the entrances of malls, waiting for them to open, saying that the virus can be easily transmitted in a crowded environment, with the consequences being seen in the next two weeks.

