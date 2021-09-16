Thailand Reports 13,897 New COVID-19 Cases, 13,527 Recoveries And 188 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (September 16) reported 13,897 new COVID-19 cases, 13,527 recoveries and 188 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,434,237 with 14,953 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,405,374)

The news comes as Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Wednesday that people already inoculated with two doses of the China’s Sinovac vaccine will be given the third booster jab soon in October or even sooner.

He did not, however, specify the new timing, adding that it will be up to the Disease Control Department.

Millions of people, including many foreign migrant workers, have been given two Sinovac doses and are waiting for a third booster jab of AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine, expected to commence in October.

(Source: – Asean Now)

