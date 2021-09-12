Thailand Reports 14,029 New COVID-19 Cases, 15,742 Recoveries, 180 Deaths

People receive China’s Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2021. REUTERS

Thailand on Sunday (Sept 12) reported 14,029 new COVID-19 cases and 180 more fatalities, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Health.

The new cases have brought the country’s total number of infections to top 1.38 million, while that of fatalities has risen to 14,353 since the pandemic began.

Sunday also saw 15,742 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1.23 million.

As of Friday, the government had administered 39.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 17 percent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the government said it aims to administer 24 million vaccine doses in October.

According to the CCSA, Thailand will be receiving a total of 71 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from various manufacturers, with 24 million to arrive in October consisting of 10 million doses from AstraZeneca, 8 million doses from Pfizer, and 6 million doses from Sinovac.

In November, 23 million more doses are expected to be delivered, namely 13 million doses from AstraZeneca and 10 million doses from Pfizer; followed by another 24 million doses in December, with 14 million doses from AstraZeneca and 10 million doses from Pfizer.

The general public aged from 18 years will continue to receive either the Sinovac-AstraZeneca mix and match regimen, or two doses of AstraZeneca, or the new AstraZeneca-Pfizer regimen. The CCSA expects 16.8 million doses of vaccine will be used by this group.

(Source: – Asean Now)

