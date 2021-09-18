Thailand Reports 14,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 13,280 Recoveries And 122 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (September 18 ) reported 14,109 new COVID-19 cases, 13,280 recoveries and 122 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,462,901 with 15,246 deaths.

The news comes as back in late April, Thailand announced plans to purchase Russia’s Sputnik V, the world’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine.

Given the Thai government’s desperation to diversify vaccine supplies and Sputnik V’s portrayal as a decent alternative to the mRNA vaccines that are difficult to manufacture and store, the announcement was much hyped. But, four months later, Sputnik V has mysteriously vanished from the public discourse.

Sputnik V’s endorsement process has been moving at a very slow pace. Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve the Russian vaccine for import and domestic distribution.

At a broader level, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has allowed international visitors vaccinated with Sputnik V to enter Phuket and other selected destinations under the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension scheme to boost tourism. Even so, this rather modest move took weeks to finalize.

(Source: – Asean Now)

