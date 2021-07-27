Thailand Reports 14,150 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 More Deaths



File photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Tuesday (July 27) reported 14,150 new COVID-19 cases and 118 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 13,905 new infections

● 245 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 526,828 with 4,264 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 497,965)

The news comes as Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) expects COVID-19 infections in Bangkok to decline in late August and early September.

DDC Epidemiology Division Director Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont said infections in Bangkok are likely to level off, with signs of improvement in four to six weeks. The COVID-19 situation in Bangkok is different from those in surrounding provinces because, despite a rise in cases, the inoculation rate in the capital is relatively high, at 50%.

(Source: – Asean Now)

