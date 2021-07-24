Thailand Reports 14,260 New COVID-19 Cases, 119 More Deaths

File photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Saturday (July 24) reported 14,260 new COVID-19 cases and 119 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 13,605 new infections

● 655 prison / prison infections

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 481,967 with 3,930 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 453,104)

The news comes as 8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine are being administered through to the end of August 2021, while 15.38 million doses, mainly of the same two makes, have been administered in Thailand to date, according to the Prime Minister’s Operations Centre.

Meanwhie, Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that the CCSA meeting agreed that 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US would be administered on frontline medical personnel and health workers, elderly people, foreigners with chronic diseases and Thais in need of inoculation before travelling overseas.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...