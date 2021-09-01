Thailand Reports 14,802 New COVID-19 Cases And 18,996 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Wednesday (September 1) reported 14,802 new COVID-19 cases, 18,996 recoveries and 252 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,219,531 with 11,841 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,190,668)

The news comes as Chulalongkorn University researchers have launched the second phase of human trials of the Chula-Cov19 mRNA vaccine, after the Phase 1 trial greatly boosted volunteers’ antibodies against the COVID-19 virus.

Chula-Cov19 mRNA development program Director Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham said the vaccine proved effective against all four variants of the virus in Phase 1 and is expected to be registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) in April next year. The vaccine can induce a very strong antibody response.

He said, after being injected with the mRNA vaccine, Phase 1 volunteers developed 94% protection against COVID-19 symptoms, with high antibody activation.

