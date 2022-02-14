Thailand reports 14,900 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths, 9,810 recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (February 14) reported 14,900 new COVID-19 cases, 9,810 recoveries and 26 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 14,708. Prisons: 192

▶︎ Recoveries: 9,810

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,608,227 with 22,462 deaths.

The news comes as a cross-vaccination approach using the Sinovac and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines is now being developed as an option for recipients aged 12-17. The move comes in response to findings that this approach heightens immunity as effectively as two doses of only the Pfizer vaccine.

The recommendation for cross-vaccination in teens was made by the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) subcommittee on promoting disease immunity. Dr Vichan Pawun, head of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases at the DDC, said the approach was based on findings by Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Researchers found that teenage immunity against COVID-19 is boosted just as effectively by the cross-vaccine formula, compared to two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

