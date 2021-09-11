Thailand Reports 15,191 New COVID-19 Cases And 253 More Deaths

File photo: REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Thailand on Saturday (September 11) reported 15,191 new COVID-19 cases, 18,721 recoveries and 253 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,368,144 with 14,173 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,339,281)

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has addressed concerns brought up by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administratio’s (CCSA) Adviser Dr. Udom Kachinthorn, who believes that there may be 6-7 million asymptomatic COVID-19 infected individuals yet to be discovered within the population.

Director of the Department of Disease Control’s Office of Emergency Disease and Health Threats, Dr. Chawetsan Namwat acknowledged today that according to epidemiological estimations, Dr. Udom’s observation is possible but not a cause for concern. He elaborated that symptomatic sufferers of the virus are easier to detect but asymptomatic infections can still be contained if everyone practices preventative measures.

The Ministry of Public Health is nevertheless screening for such cases and working to make Antigen Test Kits readily available to people entering restaurants and other public spaces.

