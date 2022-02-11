Thailand Reports 15,242 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Deaths, 8,955 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (February 11) reported 15,242 new COVID-19 cases, 8,955 recoveries and 23 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 15,060. Prisons: 182

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,955

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,561,115 with 22,387 deaths.

The news comes as the European Union (EU) has certified the “Thailand Digital Health Pass”, also called “Mor Prompt” vaccination records, to facilitate residents in Thailand to travel to over 60 countries/territories that are part of the EU Digital COVID Certificate System.

This has made Thailand become the second ASEAN country to join the system after Singapore, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the Associated Press yesterday, February 10th.

(Source: – Asean Now)

