Thailand Reports 15,376 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 More Deaths

Thailand on Monday (July 26) reported 15,376 new COVID-19 cases and 87 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 14,335 new infections

● 1041 prison / prison infections

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 512,678 with 4,146 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 483,815)

The news comes as Zuellig Pharma, the sole distributor of Moderna vaccine in Thailand, has informed the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) that the company has already notified the manufacturer of the order for an additional five million doses, to be delivered next year.

