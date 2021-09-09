Thailand Reports 16,031 COVID-19 Cases, 220 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Thursday (September 9) reported 16,031 new COVID-19 cases, 15,417 recoveries and 220 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,338,550 with 13,731 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,309,687)

The news comes as Thailand found one confirmed case of vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT) caused by the AstraZeneca shot, after more than 15 million doses have been administered, the Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday.

There was also one confirmed case of heart inflammation linked to the Pfizer jab, they said.

