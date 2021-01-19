Thailand Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases

Thailand reported 171 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 158 were local transmissions, 13 were imported from people entering quarantine.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) also reported 150 people had been discharged from hospital having made a full recovery.

2,931 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 12,594, with 70 deaths.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

2 Jan: +216 (7,379)

3 Jan: +315 (7,694)

4 Jan: +745 (8,439)

5 Jan: +527 (8,966)

6 Jan:+365 (9,331)

7 Jan:+305 (9,636)

8 Jan:+205 (9,841)

9 Jan:+212 (10,053)

10 Jan:+245 (10,298)

11 Jan:+249 (10,547)

12 Jan:+287 (10,834)

13 Jan:+157 (10,991)

14 Jan:+271 (11,262)

15 Jan:+188 (11,450)

16 Jan:+230 (11,680)

17 Jan:+374 (12,045)

18 Jan: +369 (12,423)

19 Jan: +171 (12,594)

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

