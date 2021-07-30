Thailand Reports 17,345 New COVID-19 Cases And 117 Deaths



Thailand on Friday (July 30) reported 17,345 new COVID-19 cases and 117 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 16,664 new infections

● 681 prison / prison infections

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 578,375 with 4,679 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 549,512)

The news comes as the Swiss Government has donated a supply of medical equipment including test kits and ventilators to Thailand to help with the country’s COVID-19 response. Thailand’s Minister of Public Health today received the equipment in the name of the Thai government.

The Swiss-donated medical equipment was transported to Thailand onboard Swiss Air Lines’ flight LX180 from Zurich, and contained 1.1 million COVID-19 antigen test kits, and 102 ventilators.

