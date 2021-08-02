Thailand Reports 17,970 New COVID-19 Cases, 178 Deaths



File photo//REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Monday (August 2) reported 17,970 new COVID-19 cases and 178 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 17,795 new infections

● 175 prison / prison infections

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 633,284 with 5,168 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 604,421)

The news comes as Thailand extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces probably until the end of August in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces classified as “dark red zone” from 13, Apisamai Srirangsan, spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 task force, told a televised news briefing.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...