Thailand Reports 17,984 COVID-19 Cases, 292 More Death

Thailand on Saturday (August 28) reported 17,984 new COVID-19 cases, 20,535 recoveries and 292 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,157,555 with 10,879 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,128,692)

The news comes as Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high risk areas, its COVID-19 task force said on Friday.

Easing restrictions and adjusting measures were necessary to revive the economy safely, the task force said, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak and struggles to ramp up vaccinations, with only 1 in 10 people inoculated so far.

From Sept. 1, shopping malls, salons, barber shops, foot massages and sports fields in 29 high-risk provinces including Bangkok, are allowed to resume operations, while restaurants can open to diners, the task force said.

