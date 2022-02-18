Thailand Reports 18,066 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths, 12,511 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (February 18th) reported 18,066 new COVID-19 cases, 12,511 recoveries and 27 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 17,898. Prisons: 168

▶︎ Recoveries: 12,511

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,674,477 with 22,565 deaths.

The news comes as COVID-19 is not a medical emergency anymore due to changing situations but the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) is available for COVID-19 patients with underlying illnesses, according to the permanent secretary for health.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said that as the number of COVID-19 patients who needed hospital admission was small, COVID-19 was not considered as a medical emergency any longer. Only about 700 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital for the time being, he said.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...