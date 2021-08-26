Thailand Reports 18,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 20,606 Recoveries, 229 More Deaths

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of China’s Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand on Thursday (August 26) reported 18,501 new COVID-19 cases, 20,606 recoveries and 229 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,606 recoveries

● 18,362 new infections

● 139 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,120,869 with 10,314 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,092,006)

The news comes as Thailand is on course to meet the target of administering 100 million Covid vaccine doses within 2021, even though only 28 million doses have been administered so far and AstraZeneca will only be able to send seven million doses per month between September and December, the government said on Wednesday.

A total of 28.2 million Covid vaccines were administered between February 28 and August 24, including 21.2 million first doses, 6.4 million second doses and 560,624 third-booster shots.

(Source: – Asean Now)

