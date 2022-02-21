Thailand Reports 18,883 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths, 14,914 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (February 21) reported 18,883 new COVID-19 cases, 14,914 recoveries and 32 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 18,721. Prisons: 162

▶︎ Recoveries: 14,914

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,731,198 with 22,656 deaths.

The news comes as respected virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan said Sunday that COVID-19 Omicron variant infections are on the steady rise across Thailand, averaging 25,000 cases a day and the number may surge to 100,000 cases a day in the future.

Judging by the rapid transmissibility of the BA.2 sub variant of the Omicron variant reported in Singapore, where daily infections average about 15,000 in a population one tenth the size of Thailand’s, Japan’s or South Korea’s, he said that Thailand may soon fall into the same pattern.

(Source: – Asean Now)

