Thailand Reports 18,943 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, 25,005 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (March 8th) reported 18,943 new COVID-19 cases, 25,005 recoveries and 69 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,066,800 with 23,369 deaths.

The news comes as the BA.2 sub variant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across Thailand and is replacing the BA.1 as the dominant sub variant.

Medicine which is effective against the Delta variant and BA.1 is not as effective against the BA.2, according to Director-General of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak.

Dr. Supakit said that BA.2 now accounts for 51.8% of Omicron cases and the rest (48.2%) are the BA.1, a clear indication that BA.2 is spreading faster than BA.1.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...