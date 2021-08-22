Thailand Reports 19,014 COVID-19 Cases, 20,672 Recoveries, 233 Deaths

Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Sunday reported 19,014 new COVID-19 cases and 233 additional deaths, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A total of 20,672 recoveries were also reported.

The new infections took the national tally to 1,049,295, with the death toll reaching 9,320, CCSA data showed.

Currently, there are 200,339 patients under medical treatment.

A total of 26.4 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered between Feb. 28 to Aug. 20.

Approximately 8.5 percent of Thailand’s nearly 70 million population have been fully vaccinated.

The news comes as the CCSA also revealed that about two-thirds of those who died recently after catching COVID-19 were not vaccinated against the disease.

(Source: – Asean Now)

