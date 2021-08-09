Thailand Reports 19,603 New COVID-19 Cases, 149 More Death

Reuters file photo

Thailand on Monday (August 9) reported 19,603 new COVID-19 cases and 149 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 19,290 new infections

● 313 prison / prison infections

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 776,108 with 6,353 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 747,245)

The news comes as the Public Health Ministry has decided to allow health units to administer Favipiravir to all groups of COVID-19 patients, including those currently under home and community isolation.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongworajit said the ministry has adjusted a plan to administer the antiviral drug to speed up and widen its coverage to all groups of COVID-19 patients so as to handle soaring new cases and deaths.

He said as of August 4, demand for the drug has risen to 850,000 tablets per day, with 760,000 tablets distributed in Bangkok.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

Like this: Like Loading...