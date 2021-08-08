Thailand Reports 19,983 New COVID-19 Cases, 138 Deaths

FILE PHOTO: Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Thailand on Sunday reported 19,983 new COVID-19 cases, 138 more fatalities and 18,503 new recoveries, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Sunday’s caseload was a slight fall from the record high for cases and fatalities reported on Saturday.

However, in general, COVID-19 infections have continued to climb in the country’s worst outbreak since the pandemic started, largely attributed to the spread of the Delta variant.

Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in Thailand since the pandemic started to 756,505 and the total fatalities to 6,066.

The Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity. It aims to vaccinate around 70 percent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

As of Friday, the country has administered more than 20 million doses of vaccines, with more than 6 percent of its whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

Also on Friday, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed Thailand was well on its way to reaching its 70% vaccination target.

(Source: – Asean Now)

