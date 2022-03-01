Thailand Reports 20,420 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths, 18,297 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (March 1) reported 20,420 new COVID-19 cases, 18,297 recoveries and 43 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 20,249. Prisons: 171

▶︎ Recoveries: 18,297

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,912,347 with 22,976 deaths.

The news comes as the government and the private sector join forces to develop antibody nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection and expect to launch the new product within this year.

Five partners from the government and the private sector collaborate on the project. They are the Faculty of Medicine from Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, the Health Systems Research Institute, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Hibiocy Co.

