Thailand Reports 20,571 New COVID-19 Cases And 23,159 Recoveries

REUTERS file photo for reference only

Thailand on Saturday (August 21) reported 20,571 new COVID-19 cases and 261 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,336 new infections

● 235 prison / prison infections

● 23,159 recoveries

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,030,281 with 9,087 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 1,001,418)

The news comes as Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed that all expats in Thailand will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Mr Anutin said that expats have been receiving vaccines at a number of vaccination centres in Bangkok with great success.

He said that over 300,000 expats had received jabs at the vaccination centres located at MedPark, the vaccination centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station, as well as at Vimut and Bangrak hospitals.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...