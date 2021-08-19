Thailand Reports 20,902 New COVID-19 Cases, 301 More Deaths

File photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Thursday (August 19) reported 20,902 new COVID-19 cases and 301 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,902 new infections

● 148 prison / prison infections

● 22,208 recoveries

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 989,859 with 8,586 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 960,996)

The news comes as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said if the current lockdown measures are strictly observed, with infections hopefully decreasing in September.

The prime minister said that daily new recoveries have been exceeding new infections recently, which is a good sign. He remains, however, concerned about the high number of deaths, saying that nobody wants to see another.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...