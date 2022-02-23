Thailand Reports 21,232 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths, 16,662 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (February 23) reported 21,232 new COVID-19 cases, 16,662 recoveries and 39 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 21,064. Prisons: 168

▶︎ Recoveries: 16,662

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,770,793 with 22,730 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Chamber of Commerce asks the government to call off a repeated RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on visitors entering the country through the Test & Go scheme on day 5 after their arrival to provide visitors with convenience.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said business operators and provincial chambers of commerce wanted the government to shorten the quarantine period and reduce the number of COVID-19 tests to welcome visitors.

(Source: – Asean Now)

