Thailand Reports 21,882 New COVID-19 Cases, 209 Fatalities

Thailand on Sunday (Aug 15) reported 21,882 new COVID-19 cases and 209 more fatalities, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Of the new cases, 245 were linked to prisons. There were also 21,106 recoveries.

Sunday’s new cases takes the total number of infections to 907,157 and the death toll to 7,552.

The news comes as Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to announce on Monday whether the current lockdown measures will be extended.

On August 1, Thailand announced an expansion of restrictive measures in 29 provinces.

Restrictions include curbs on travel, curfews and closures of restaurants and all but essential businesses in shopping malls.

The CCSA, which reviews restrictions every 14 days, will also decided whether to ease some of the measures put in place.

Last week, Thailands Retail Association called for electronic shops to be allowed to open in shopping malls.

On Friday, the CCSA warned cases could double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation’s Thailand office has also predicted the country will continue to see high case numbers and fatalities over the coming weeks.

Last week, despite reporting record highs of new cases, Thailand also reported record numbers of recoveries.

