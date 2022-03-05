Thailand Reports 22,818 New COVID-19 Cases, 52 Deaths, 18,462 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (March 5) reported 22,818 new COVID-19 cases, 18,462 recoveries and 52 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,004,814 with 23,176 deaths.

The news comes as the Public Health Ministry warns that new COVID-19 caseloads can reach 50,000-100,000 on April 19 unless people strictly protect themselves from infection.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the Public Health Ministry, said new COVID-19 cases in Thailand were rising like in other countries including South Korea and Vietnam, each of which logged about 100,000 new cases a day, because of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

(Source: – Asean Now)

