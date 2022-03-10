Thailand Reports 22,984 New COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths, 24,161 Recoveries

file photo

Thailand on Thursday (March 10) reported 22,984 new COVID-19 cases, 24,161 recoveries and 74 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,111,857 with 23,512 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) approved, yesterday (Wednesday), the Public Health Ministry’s plan to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease in four months, starting on July 1st, if things go according to plans.

