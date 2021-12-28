Thailand Reports 2,305 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths, 3,070 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (December 28) reported 2,305 new COVID-19 cases, 3,070 recoveries and 32 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,251. Prisons: 54

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,070

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,185,849

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,132,017

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,214,712 with 21,630 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has unveiled bleak pictures of three worst case scenarios in Thailand next year, if the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads out of control while the population reduces their discipline over protecting themselves against the virus.

According to Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr.Kiattibhoom Vongrachit, the Department of Disease Control, in the first scenario, in which the majority of the population do not strictly comply with universal preventive measures, it is projected that an average of 30,000 people will be infected by Omicron variant every day from March through July.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...