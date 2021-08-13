Thailand Reports 23,418 New COVID-19 Cases, 184 More Deaths

Thailand on Friday (August 13) reported 23,418 new COVID-19 cases and 184 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 23,030 new infections

● 388 prison / prison infections

● 20,083 recoveries

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 863,189 with 7,126 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 834,326)

The news comes as more Covid-19 infections and fatalities from the Delta mutant will be increased in Thailand if there is no proper vaccine allocation in the next 100 days, a Pulmonary disease specialist of Vichaiyut Hospital stated online yesterday, August 12th.

Dr. Manoon Leechawengwongs of Vichaiyut Hospital predicted the Covid-19 situation in Thailand via his online statement that the number of domestic infections and deaths from the Covid-19’s Delta mutant will continue to increase regardless of how intense the lockdown measures are.

(Source: – Asean Now)

