Thailand Reports 23,441 New COVID-19 Cases, 88 Deaths, 23,153 Recoveries

Thailand on Monday (March 21) reported 23,441 new COVID-19 cases, 23,153 recoveries and 88 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,377,410 with 24,334 deaths.

The news comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of the Deltacron coronavirus hybrid variant in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

No Deltacron patients have so far been detected in Thailand by an ongoing viral genome sequencing effort.

Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), elaborated on precautions being taken against the Deltacron hybrid variant, saying outbreaks have been detected in Europe since January.*

(Source: – Asean Now)

