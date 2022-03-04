Thailand Reports 23,618 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths, 18,939 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (March 3) reported 23,618 new COVID-19 cases, 18,939 recoveries and 49 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,958,162 with 23,070 deaths.

The news comes as sixteen of the 96 Thai evacuees from Ukraine, who arrived in Bangkok yesterday, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now isolated at the quarantine centre at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Of the first group of 38, who arrived this morning at Suvarnabhumi international airport, three were found to be infected. Thirteen others among the second group of 58, who arrived this afternoon, have also tested positive for the virus.

(Source: Asean Now)

