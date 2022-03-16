Thailand Reports 23,945 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Deaths, 23,339 Recoveries

File photo Thai PBS

Thailand on Wednesday (March 16) reported 23,945 new COVID-19 cases, 23,339 recoveries and 70 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,250,642 with 23,918 deaths.

The news comes as elderly people who are reluctant to receive a third vaccine booster shot, out of concerns for possible side effects, will be given the option of half a dose, to encourage them to get their booster and reduce of the risk of severe symptoms or death if infected with COVID-19, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit yesterday (Tuesday).

Of the 70 deaths recorded yesterday, Dr. Kiattibhoom said that 47 were over 70 and 52 were not fully inoculated. 83% of those over 60 had received their first dose of vaccine, 78.8% had received their second dose, but only 32% had received the third booster shot. *

(Source: – Asean Now)

