Thailand Reports 24,252 New COVID-19 Cases, 94 Deaths, 26,225 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (April 6) reported 24,252 new COVID-19 cases, 226,225 recoveries and 94 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,781,827 with 25,697 deaths.

The news comes as the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC) has said a parcel delivery man is suspected of being infected with a new COVID-19 variant not previously seen in Thailand.

According to DMSC Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, the 34-year-old man may have been infected with the XJ coronavirus variant, a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 variants that was first detected in Finland.

(Source: – Asean Now)

