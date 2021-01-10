Thailand Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases, Almost 900 Discharged From Hospital

Thailand confirmed 245 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 224 were local transmissions, 21 were imported from people entering quarantine.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin also announced the largest number of people discharged from hospital (881) having made a full recovery. In total, 6,428 people have now made a full recovery.

No new deaths were reported.

3,803 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 10,298, with 67 deaths.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

2 Jan: +216 (7,379)

3 Jan: +315 (7,694)

4 Jan: +745 (8,439)

5 Jan: +527 (8,966)

6 Jan:+365 (9,331)

7 Jan:+305 (9,636)

8 Jan:+205 (9,841)

9 Jan:+212 (10,053)

10 Jan:+245 (10,298)

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

