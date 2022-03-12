Thailand Reports 24,592 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths, 21,371 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (March 12) reported 24,592 new COVID-19 cases, 21,371 recoveries and 68 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,161,241 with 23,643 deaths.

10 to 30 percent of daily fatalities attributed to the Covid-19 infections were not caused by the infection, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health admitted Thursday, March 10th.

Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, told the Associated Press that a new way of reporting daily fatalities must be applied as the ministry found that some of them were not mainly caused by the Covid-19 infection, with people dying “with” Covid-19 but not “from” the virus.

(Source: – Asean Now)

